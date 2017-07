“Jonathan Dodd of Nebraska is jammin out his 5 acre homestead with permaculture abundance: Market gardens, fruit and nut trees, chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, sheep and ALL kinds of goodness. It’s hard to believe just how much one can do on only five acres of land.”

Thanks to Justin Rhodes for another great sustainable farming video. I’m sure these videos are inspiring lots of people. To see Jonathan’s CSA garden click here: http://www.negoods.com/

