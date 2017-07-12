Make a $4 emergency biomass stove from concrete blocks

“In the aftermath of a disaster, purifying drinking water may be a priority. The quickest, safest method could be boiling. This biomass stove only requires four concrete blocks, a tin can with both ends cut out and a gas stove eyelet top. The completed stove is sturdy enough to hold a several-gallon container of water, stew or a heavy cast iron Dutch oven.”

As numerous readers point out in the YouTube comments, cinder blocks are not the most durable option for rocket stoves. The blocks will crack eventually. Here, this gentleman is demonstrating how to boil water in an emergency situation such as a tornado. Clay chimney blocks or firebrick would be more durable options if you plan on cooking on the stove long term.

It’s very interesting to see so many variations of this basic rocket stove concept. Useful adaptations include raising the stove to a comfortable cooking height, adding a squashed can or screen to improve air flow under the sticks, adding a brick in front to better support the sticks, and using a grill grate on top that allows the pot or skillet to sit closer to the stove and conserve heat. There are lots of other useful tips such as facing the front of the stove towards the wind to improve air flow and using Vaseline coated cotton balls or other fire starters to start the fire more easily.

There are lots of similar stoves on YouTube. Here are four different versions that look practical. I like the fact that they can be assembled in minutes with no special skills. There are hundreds of similar videos on YouTube if you want to get even more ideas.

DIY Rocket Stove – Simple Homemade Rocket Stove

How I built my rocket stove, grill, oven all in one

How to build a better brick rocket stove for $10

Brick Box Rocket Stove using firebrick

