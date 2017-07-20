Kentucky-grown hemp will insulate the walls of this house

“Hemp enthusiasts attending a two-day workshop in Lexington began working Friday on what is touted as the first house to be insulated with Kentucky-grown hemp.

Participants in the “Building with Hemp” workshop, which coincides with Hemp History Week, learned about the history and uses of hemp before getting their hands dirty making insulation from hemp for a house under construction at 168 York Street.

“There’s a lot to be figured out, and I think this house gives us the opportunity to look into that,” said Josh Hendrix, director of business development and domestic production at CV Sciences, one of the partners for the workshop.

Hendrix, who grows hemp on his farm in Mount Sterling, said he hopes to one day build a guest house on his farm using hemp as a building material.

Kris Nonn, director of design and construction at North Limestone Community Development Corporation, organized the workshop along with Hendrix.

“What we’re trying to demonstrate is how a locally-sourced product can help the local economy,” Nonn said. “There’s a potential for jobs, for green jobs specifically.”

According to Nonn, hemp is an “insulation alternative that doesn’t have major drawbacks.”

The material, known as “hempcrete,” is hypoallergenic, resistant to fire and insect damage, and “allows moisture to move through it,” according to Nonn.

Read more here: http://www.kentucky.com/news/local/counties/fayette-county/article155383269.html

Special thanks again to Alex and Gail who keep finding good stories for us to enjoy.

–