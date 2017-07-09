Home-based Business: An Urban Farm — Voss Organics



Yesterday’s story was rather popular. Homesteaders need to make a living after all. Here’s another home-based small business idea. Voss Organics grows and sells produce and starter plants from their backyard greenhouse and garden.

“We visit Mark Voss of Voss Organics. This is a thriving farm operated within the city limits of Madison, WI. Early in the season Mark sells bedding plants at the Dane County Farmers Market. Later in the season he sells tomatoes and other produce.”

YouTube

I’m liking the idea of urban/small town homesteading more and more. Maybe live just outside the city limits where there are fewer codes yet you still have ready access to city conveniences.

–