Here’s another incredibly beautiful small cabin on par with the one we covered yesterday. It’s under 200 sq. ft. and was built with recycled materials for just a few thousand dollars.

“This spectacular cabin is like nothing you have seen before. Hidden amongst the towering trees of the Olympic rainforest, this enchanting and whimsical cabin is guaranteed to take your breath away.

Built by Jacob Witzling, this cabin is not only a home it’s also a work of art. Sustainably constructed from reclaimed and salvaged materials, this tiny house fits in perfectly to its forest surroundings, almost as if it’s come to life directly from a storybook.”

Another great video by Living Big In A Tiny House

More photos and information about this house: http://www.livingbiginatinyhouse.com/enchanting-cabin-in-the-forest/

