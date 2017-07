“I would like readers to help validate a part of my PhD research. In this phase, I created an online tool to design earthbag/SUPERADOBE volumetric domes. Please try it and fill the form about your experience.

The earthbag dome online calculator is available at Cicero.earth (Sound is very hard to hear.) I´d appreciate if you can share with your contacts. PS: It doesn’t work on cellphones, just computers.”

