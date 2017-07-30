Couldn’t find his dream popup micro-camper, built it instead

“Jurgen Jas makes things- a mini Smart bike/car for his nephew, a fully-furnished mini-camper for another, a backyard workshop and hundreds of Bowers-&-Wilkins-inspired speakers for himself- so when he couldn’t find a popup micro-camper that he liked, he built one.

Beginning with just a donated chassis, he began to build all the components of his future micro mobile home. “I have been a carpenter for a company that builds exhibition stands so I am used to working with plywood – making very thin and beautiful things without any weight – so I saw how extremely strong it is.”

The finished camper rivals any off-the-shelf micro camper, complete with popup top and popout side, full kitchen (Dometic refrigerator, 3 burner gas stove, sink, toaster oven), a drop-down dining table that slides/retracts into several positions/sizes, a couch that transforms into a king-sized bed and plenty of storage.”

