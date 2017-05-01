Tiny house for under $5000
“Tiny house build from Aug. 2012 to Aug 2013, I did this all by myself, while working part-time. This tiny house only cost me $5000, I reused lots of things and found free stuff from craigslist. We are a family of 4, soon to be 5 and are living in a tiny house with kids. Living in a tiny house has given us financial freedom, and the ability to enjoy our kids more. We have reduced our cost of living greatly, reduced our energy consumption and uncluttered our lives!”
Tiny house for under $5000 Part 2
Published May 1, 2017
Author Owen Geiger
