“Nicky and Judy decided that a tiny house on wheels would be the ideal solution for the next stage in their lives: retirement. The low cost of living a minimalist lifestyle in 175 square feet allows Nicky to work less (Judy is already retired), and it allows them to enjoy living in their dream home, but with the option of moving to a new location if they so desire.

Some of the unique features of this tiny home include 17 windows to provide ample natural light for crafting, the winch-powered dog elevator which allows their aging Corgi to sleep in the loft with them, and the impressive amount of storage they managed to build into the house while maintaining a spacious and airy interior.

The interior design is a lovely combination of modern meets cabin with just the right amount of natural wood to make it feel cozy, but not so much that you feel like you’re in a dark gloomy cabin.”

