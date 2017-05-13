“With a little paint and some old fashioned curtains you can turn an ordinary little house into a cozy whimsical castle. We loved staying in this place while filming and will take some of the ideas used here home with us!”

She makes an excellent point. There are small houses across the country that are currently undervalued in this modern era of excess. Most people would rather pay a premium for a large home. This pretty cottage was around $40,000. It’s over twice the size and half the price of most tiny houses. Which one would you rather have?

YouTube

–