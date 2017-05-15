Plants & rugged materials turn Alpine garage into dream shed
“When architects Gianmatteo Romegialli and Erika Gaggia saw their friend Carlo “Dino” Marchetti’s garage with the gorgeous views of the Italian Alps, “almost as a joke” they suggested converting it into something “fun”. Given Dino’s passion for gardening, they decided to let nature in on the renovation. By creating just a steel frame around the building, they enabled local plants and vines to wrap the home in a second skin of vegetation.
Inside they left most of the cement masonry and added raw, industrial materials like galvanized steel to create a kitchen and window frames. Adding just a hole in one wall- between the old garage and former storage room- they expanded the space into a second room for relaxing, entertaining and planning and potting the garden.”
–
Published May 15, 2017
Author Owen Geiger
Current & Popular posts from NHG and our awesome Contributors
“When architects Gianmatteo Romegialli and Erika Gaggia saw their friend|| Read More
Travel the world and you’ll see vibrant, beautiful, old world|| Read More
“With a little paint and some old fashioned curtains you|| Read More
We’ve had a lively discussion for years here on our|| Read More
“Hélène Dubé and her partner Alain Neveu from Es-Cargo http://www.es-cargo.qc.ca/|| Read More
“Here is a quick tutorial of how I build my|| Read More
“Vo Trong Nghia Architects recently released new photos of eight|| Read More
“This project in Powys, Wales was set in a small|| Read More
“This particular solar kiln is the brainchild of Virginia Tech|| Read More
I’ve been very interested in underground dome homes with living|| Read More
British Columbia Artist Allan Dunfield…|| Read More
Is There a Paint That Makes a Piece Look Old|| Read More
We have just started fermenting our own root veggies I|| Read More
Celebrate Valentines Day (or any time) with a Punched Heart|| Read More
I would really enjoy learning from a real forager. Being|| Read More
The rocky hills of Trondheim, Norway were under a foot|| Read More
Earlier in the week I was cooking a few courses|| Read More
Make your own fairy garden – DIY Clay Pot Garden…|| Read More
A full year of fun – Creative Collective…|| Read More
Hidden Gems – Junk Shop Treasures…|| Read More
Make a unique opening for your dwelling or shed; Rustic|| Read More
Treasures from yard sales – Garage Sale Gleanings…|| Read More
How on earth do you make Hypertufa Chairs?|| Read More
Treasures in disguise – Finds From the Recycle Center…|| Read More
I recently got the chance to see a very innovative|| Read More
Gleaning old rusty pieces to transform into Junk Pile Treasures…|| Read More
Rustic Valentine – heart motifs in rural primitive style…|| Read More
Where do you find your Arts and Crafts Supplies –|| Read More
Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures…|| Read More
What an intense journey. Getting to season 3 means 38|| Read More
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup
Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of
Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
A quick Asian orange sauce
Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
Barley and pistachios give this
Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
Salsa and some pantry staples give this vegetarian
I just want to give people a heads up on|| Read More
We’ve just recently started playing around with microgreens for our|| Read More
Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
This classic French stew recipe is typically made with
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Copyright Natural Home and Garden 2008 - 2017