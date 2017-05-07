“This particular solar kiln is the brainchild of Virginia Tech and the plans are available for free online.

The Solar Kiln will house between 750-1000 board feet of cut lumber. The building is fully insulated. We used mostly reclaimed lumber for the framing. The inside of the outside walls are treated with used motor oil/diesel mix for a preservative. The outside is painted with a latex waterproof exterior paint.”

