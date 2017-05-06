I’ve been very interested in underground dome homes with living roofs for many years after my dome building Instructable went viral. The other day I was watching a video about Hacking Aircrete that showed the dome home featured here. One side has a geodesic greenhouse and the other has a skylight.

The skylights and the dome shape itself could be built using a kit from Zip Tie Domes. Aircrete or lightweight cellular concrete may not be the greenest material, but it is an option for building unique homes such as this one. One major challenge is preventing moisture problems from roof leaks. The skylight and greenhouse glazing in particular need to be sealed carefully. One option is to use scoria bags or tubes wrapped around the Zip Tie Dome. Scoria is volcanic rock that’s rot proof, fire and insect proof. Search our blog for lots more information about building with scoria.

