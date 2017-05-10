“Here is a quick tutorial of how I build my own gabion walls from standard concrete remesh and galvanized wire. They are simple to build and can be filled with most types of large stones, rock, or concrete chunks. These are commonly available materials and often can be found free on craigslist.”

This method is best for small projects such as retaining walls and garden projects such as outdoor benches and DIY Fit Pits. For larger projects, building with earthbags/gravel bags would be much faster, easier and lower cost.

