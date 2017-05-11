11 Years Living Off-Grid
“Hélène Dubé and her partner Alain Neveu from Es-Cargo http://www.es-cargo.qc.ca/ have lived off-grid in Quebec, Canada for 11 years in a self-built earthship style home made of recycled tires filled with earth and large south-facing windows.” Note: I recommend using earthbags similar to what Jake and others who are building ‘earthbag earthships’. http://www.naturalbuildingblog.com/jake-vs-earthship-part-8/
–
Published May 11, 2017
Author Owen Geiger
Current & Popular posts from NHG and our awesome Contributors
We’ve had a lively discussion for years here on our|| Read More
“Hélène Dubé and her partner Alain Neveu from Es-Cargo http://www.es-cargo.qc.ca/|| Read More
“Here is a quick tutorial of how I build my|| Read More
British Columbia Artist Allan Dunfield…|| Read More
As a young man, I traveled across Nebraska on Highway|| Read More
“Nicky and Judy decided that a tiny house on wheels|| Read More
Is There a Paint That Makes a Piece Look Old|| Read More
We have just started fermenting our own root veggies I|| Read More
Celebrate Valentines Day (or any time) with a Punched Heart|| Read More
I would really enjoy learning from a real forager. Being|| Read More
The rocky hills of Trondheim, Norway were under a foot|| Read More
Earlier in the week I was cooking a few courses|| Read More
Make your own fairy garden – DIY Clay Pot Garden…|| Read More
A full year of fun – Creative Collective…|| Read More
Hidden Gems – Junk Shop Treasures…|| Read More
Make a unique opening for your dwelling or shed; Rustic|| Read More
Treasures from yard sales – Garage Sale Gleanings…|| Read More
How on earth do you make Hypertufa Chairs?|| Read More
Treasures in disguise – Finds From the Recycle Center…|| Read More
I recently got the chance to see a very innovative|| Read More
Gleaning old rusty pieces to transform into Junk Pile Treasures…|| Read More
Rustic Valentine – heart motifs in rural primitive style…|| Read More
Where do you find your Arts and Crafts Supplies –|| Read More
Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures…|| Read More
What an intense journey. Getting to season 3 means 38|| Read More
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup
Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of
Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
A quick Asian orange sauce
Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
Barley and pistachios give this
Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
Salsa and some pantry staples give this vegetarian
I just want to give people a heads up on|| Read More
We’ve just recently started playing around with microgreens for our|| Read More
Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
This classic French stew recipe is typically made with
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing|| Read More
Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
Shredded chicken is tossed with a creamy blue
Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
Cauliflower, mushrooms, bulgur and seasonings combine to form
Copyright Natural Home and Garden 2008 - 2017