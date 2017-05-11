“Hélène Dubé and her partner Alain Neveu from Es-Cargo http://www.es-cargo.qc.ca/ have lived off-grid in Quebec, Canada for 11 years in a self-built earthship style home made of recycled tires filled with earth and large south-facing windows.” Note: I recommend using earthbags similar to what Jake and others who are building ‘earthbag earthships’. http://www.naturalbuildingblog.com/jake-vs-earthship-part-8/

