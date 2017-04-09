“A young family wants to make a change and asked two different landscape design teams to design their landscape for healthy fruits and vegetables, nuts and eggs. The two companies create designs and got back with the couple. The video shows the results and below you can easily see the connections and benefits the permaculture design took into the family’s consideration.

Where the traditional design does meet the family’s needs, the permaculture design take a practical look at the landscape, the couple’s desires, and joins them together with harmonious interaction.”

YouTube

Permaculture is more sustainable because it utilizes more natural processes. Same is true with natural building. An optimally designed home is not 4 walls, a roof and some egotistical architectural statement.

–