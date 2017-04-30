“Should we ever get human settlers on Mars, they’ll likely have to construct their buildings at least partially out of Martian soil. That said, it would be nice if they didn’t have to bring along a bunch of kilns, in order to fire that soil into bricks. Well, according to a NASA-funded study conducted at the University of California San Diego, Martian bricks can actually be made without any heat whatsoever.

Led by Prof. Yu Qiao, the UCSD team was initially trying to make bricks by mixing simulated Martian soil with binding polymers. What the scientists discovered, however, was that the polymers weren’t even necessary if the simulant was subjected to a high enough pressure.

In order to make that happen, the material was first placed in a flexible rubber tube. That tube was then compacted at a pressure equivalent to “someone dropping a 10-lb [4.5-kg] hammer from a height of one meter [3.3 ft].” This resulted in round soil pallets, which were subsequently cut into bricks.

When tested, those bricks were found to be stronger than steel-reinforced concrete.”

More at the source: New Atlas.com

Thanks to long time reader Chris for this story.

–