Majestic Off-Grid Cabin In The Japanese Mountains
“Hidden in the forest amongst the mountains of rural Japan is this spectacular off-the-grid cabin. It’s the perfect blend of Japanese architectural concepts and European-style design. The home is simple, yet functional and serves as a perfect place to escape the modern world.”
–
Published April 10, 2017
Author Owen Geiger
Current & Popular posts from NHG and our awesome Contributors
“Good Earth Nepal is proud to have completed the construction|| Read More
“This town is trying to model a new kind of|| Read More
“I have been interested in building techniques for a few|| Read More
“Kelly Hart has remodeled just about every structure known to|| Read More
“Good Earth Nepal sponsored and constructed an Earthbag Meeting Center/Canteen|| Read More
“Kelly Hart has built all kinds of alternative housing including|| Read More
“Hidden in the forest amongst the mountains of rural Japan|| Read More
“A young family wants to make a change and asked|| Read More
“Imagine having the opportunity to renovate a wonderfully unique building|| Read More
“We have achieved a huge BREAKTHROUGH! One and a half|| Read More
Is There a Paint That Makes a Piece Look Old|| Read More
We have just started fermenting our own root veggies I|| Read More
Celebrate Valentines Day (or any time) with a Punched Heart|| Read More
I would really enjoy learning from a real forager. Being|| Read More
The rocky hills of Trondheim, Norway were under a foot|| Read More
Earlier in the week I was cooking a few courses|| Read More
Make your own fairy garden – DIY Clay Pot Garden…|| Read More
A full year of fun – Creative Collective…|| Read More
Hidden Gems – Junk Shop Treasures…|| Read More
Make a unique opening for your dwelling or shed; Rustic|| Read More
Treasures from yard sales – Garage Sale Gleanings…|| Read More
How on earth do you make Hypertufa Chairs?|| Read More
Treasures in disguise – Finds From the Recycle Center…|| Read More
I recently got the chance to see a very innovative|| Read More
Gleaning old rusty pieces to transform into Junk Pile Treasures…|| Read More
Rustic Valentine – heart motifs in rural primitive style…|| Read More
Where do you find your Arts and Crafts Supplies –|| Read More
Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures…|| Read More
Here’s a different strategy – diy tutorial for Draped Hypertufa…|| Read More
What an intense journey. Getting to season 3 means 38|| Read More
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup
Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of
Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
A quick Asian orange sauce
Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
Barley and pistachios give this
Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
Salsa and some pantry staples give this vegetarian
I just want to give people a heads up on|| Read More
We’ve just recently started playing around with microgreens for our|| Read More
Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
This classic French stew recipe is typically made with
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
Classic Vietnamese noodle soup typically
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
Think of this healthy vegetarian side dish
Copyright Natural Home and Garden 2008 - 2017