Elimination of toxic building materials is one of the biggest advantages of natural homes built with natural materials. People living in modern homes built with industrial materials often develop ‘sick house syndrome’ that includes a long list of ailments such as dizziness, irritability and allergies. After working in construction most of my adult life this toxic garbage can give me an almost instant headache. It builds up in your body over time.

“In The Healthy Home, father-and-son team Dr. Myron Wentz and Dave Wentz walk readers room-by-room through a typical house, pointing out the surprising health risks posed by the everyday products and behaviors of any modern family.

With the help of colorful illustrations and illuminating quizzes, you learn about the negative effects of toxins found throughout your home and receive simple solutions to help minimize exposure without foregoing convenience.

The Healthy Home gives people the power to make a long-term impact on their health and that of their loved ones. An invaluable guide, it will change how we live in simple yet significant ways.”

