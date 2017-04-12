“Good Earth Nepal sponsored and constructed an Earthbag Meeting Center/Canteen at Anna University Campus in Madurai, India, which is now complete. This project serves as a sustainable building model for the future generation of engineers who study on campus.

In 2016, Good Earth Nepal partnered with Anna University of Technology, a leading Indian university. In June, Good Earth Nepal and Anna University sponsored a much-publicized two-day International Earthbag Conference, attended by over 350 engineers, engineering students, builders and community leaders. Dr. Geiger and CEO Kateryna Zemskova were featured speakers at the conference.”

