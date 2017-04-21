I heard about rammed earth and adobe houses of Vilcabamba in a tourism video of Ecuador. Vilcabamba is famous for its natural beauty, perfect climate and high percentage of centenarians. Intrigued, I did some searching around on the Internet and discovered the following natural homes of interest. This shows how easy it is to find sustainable homes built of natural materials in most parts of the world now.

FOAP.com

AirBnB

Here’s another earthbag dome at Growbd.org

–