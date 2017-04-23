“The California Green Building Standards Code (CALGreen Code) is Part 11 of the California Building Standards Code and is the first statewide “green” building code in the US.

The purpose of CALGreen is to improve public health, safety and general welfare by enhancing the design and construction of buildings through the use of building concepts having a reduced negative impact or positive environmental impact and encouraging sustainable construction practices in the following categories:

– Planning and design

– Energy efficiency

– Water efficiency and conservation

– Material conservation and resource efficiency

– Environmental quality

