“Joseph Kennedy is an architectural designer, writer, artist and filmmaker who specializes in sustainable building, ecological design, and community development. After many years of teaching sustainable building techniques in Africa, Asia, Europe, United States and South America, he now teaches architecture at NewSchool of Architecture & Design. Joe is a co-founder of the organization Builders Without Borders, and international network of ecological builders who advocate the use of local, affordable materials in construction. Widely published in journals, proceedings and books, he also co-edited The Art of Natural Building, now in its greatly expanded second edition.”

