“I recently had the chance to visit Jeremy’s completely off-grid tiny house in eastern, North Carolina. The first thing that struck me about his tiny home is the simplicity of it while also maintaining a very nice aesthetic. His water comes from a pitcher pump inside the home that is filtered before use. His energy comes from a simple solar that meets all of his needs. His tiny house is basically everything he needs and nothing he doesn’t. He even grows much of his food, coming pretty darn close to self-sufficiency. One more word that’s never mentioned around Jeremy’s home, for obvious reasons is “mortgage.”

