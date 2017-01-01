Rising Earth Natural Building
“Rising Earth Natural Building represents the professional activities of ecological designer, building contractor, and community facilitator Michael McDonough. Primary work is sustainable design/build with elemental materials (stone, earth, wood, straw) in residential and public contexts.
Michael is particularly interested in building projects that have social and ecological missions, and engage numerous people both during and after construction. He aims to spread natural building through his efforts organizing and instructing natural building workshops, and facilitating public natural building projects.”
Rising Earth Natural Building
Very nice! Scale this up a bit and you’d have a real nice little home.
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Resistance to Change
- Rising Earth Natural Building
- Below Grade Earthbag Domes
- Hempcrete Update: Greater Availability of Legal Hemp in US
- Good Time to Buy Foreclosed Farm Land?
- 20 Free DIY Tiny House Plans
- From Grasslands to Permaculture Food Forest Paradise in Noosa Australia
- The Three Best Decisions We’ve Made Homesteading
- Primitive Pole Barn for $93
- The Permaculture Food Forest – Plant Once- Harvest for a Lifetime. How It Works.
- How We’re Living In Our Tiny Home LEGALLY
- Jan 17, Junk Shop Treasures – hidden gems
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Jan 15, Garage Sale Gleanings – treasures from yard sales
- Jan 14, Hypertufa Chairs? How on earth…?
- Jan 14, Finds From the Recycle Center – treasures in disguise
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Jan 13, Junk Pile Treasures – gleaning old rusty pieces
- Jan 13, Rustic Valentine – primitive and heart shaped
- Jan 10, Arts and Craft Supplies – where do you find them?
- Jan 9, Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures
- Jan 4, Draped Hypertufa – a different strategy
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Vietnamese Grapefruit & Pork Salad (Pork Goi Buoi)
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
- Ancho Chicken Breast with Black Beans, Bell Peppers & Scallions
- Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
- Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
- Shrimp Pad Thai Salad
- Easy Vegetarian Chili
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”