Resistance to Change

In general, I’ve found that people are very slow to change what they do if they change at all. No matter how many facts, charts and reports you show, many/most people will not heed the advice. This is true with many different things in life. For instance, most smokers, drinkers, criminals and drug addicts won’t kick their habits when faced with facts. Instead they choose to die or go to jail rather than change their ways. Another example is countless millions of people are overweight and unhealthy from not eating correctly. Most of them will not listen to common sense advice about healthy eating.

People are also very slow to change when it comes to accepting alternative building materials such as earthbags, straw bales and so on. You can show people books, model homes, videos, websites and on and on and most will not listen no matter how well the information is presented. For instance, a couple of years ago I met with earthquake engineers in Indonesia where their city was largely destroyed. They were in the middle of rebuilding everything like before with bricks and concrete, because that’s how they typically build. They haven’t yet taken the time to understand safer alternatives so they rebuild in the same way. This reminds me of Einstein’s definition of insanity — “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Yeah, it’s crazy.

Look how well the Strawmark strawbale homes held up through the earthquakes in Christchurch, NZ. The proof is right in front of people. But do you see thousands of people in New Zealand rebuilding with bales? Not that I know of. Why not? Because people are slow to accept new ways of doing things and changing their ways.

Same is true with similar situations around the world such as earthbag building in Nepal. The only building left standing in one district was an earthbag school built by First Steps Himalaya. (See recent projects: http://www.naturalbuildingblog.com/new-earthbag-projects-nepal-first-steps-himalaya/) In this case, the project leader was from their village and the community pitched in to build more earthbag buildings. Did earthbag building rapidly spread to surrounding villages and districts who know what happened? I’m pretty sure this hasn’t happened even though the story was in the newspaper, radio, etc. and locals are aware. So obviously it takes more than awareness, it takes more than seeing a website or article or hearing about something. In general, change is a long, slow process.

