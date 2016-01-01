07 Jan

Underground Earthbag Building — Framing the Floor

“With the roof on the Musart studio, we can safely work inside the building without the rain ruining our work. The gals patch up the bag rips in the basement while the guys start working on the floor frame!”

YouTube
This would make a great cool pantry.

