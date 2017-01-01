The Permaculture Food Forest – Plant Once- Harvest for a Lifetime. How It Works.



“No Weeding- No Watering- No Pesticides- No GMOs- No Fertilizers- Ever!

How the Secret Garden of Survival Works.

Imagine a food garden that you only have to plant once in your life-time, that takes up very little space, that will provide food for you and your family for the next 30 years; that can grow five times more food per square foot than traditional gardening; and where you never have to weed, never have to water- never have to use fertilizers and never have to use pesticide– ever.

And the whole garden is disguised to look like overgrown underbrush, so that anyone passing by would not even dream that you had food growing there!

Interested? That is what Rick Austin is going to talk to you about. …It’s the essential homestead and prepper food source that can provide you with all the fruit, vegetables, herbs, nuts and berries, that you and your family can consume in a year.

Find out how Rick Austin took a half-acre southern slope in North Carolina and turned it from red clay into a “food forest” in one year.

Rick Austin is known as the Survivalist Gardener, and is a preparedness, homesteading and off grid living expert. He is the author of Secret Garden of Survival-How to Grow a Camouflaged Food Forest which is now the #1 Best Selling book in Garden Design.”

Secret Garden of Survival

One amazing fact is Rick said grapes taste better and produce seven times more when growing in an apple tree. He plants a guild of beneficial plants around each main fruit or nut tree that work together naturally. He made swales to capture the water so the garden no longer needs watering even after 6 weeks of drought. A commenter on YouTube said his ideas were no match for growing corn with industrial agriculture. Rick responded by saying “Actually I produce 5X more food per square foot than a traditional garden, or commercial farm. In fact, I feed 8 adults all year on just half an acre of land for my Secret Garden of Survival. And I feed much of my livestock too. You could scale up, but you really don’t need to use more land if you are just trying to run a sustainable homestead.” For those who don’t believe this, just stop and realize that nature has had millions of years to develop the perfect growing system.

