The Permaculture Food Forest – Plant Once- Harvest for a Lifetime. How It Works.
“No Weeding- No Watering- No Pesticides- No GMOs- No Fertilizers- Ever!
How the Secret Garden of Survival Works.
Imagine a food garden that you only have to plant once in your life-time, that takes up very little space, that will provide food for you and your family for the next 30 years; that can grow five times more food per square foot than traditional gardening; and where you never have to weed, never have to water- never have to use fertilizers and never have to use pesticide– ever.
And the whole garden is disguised to look like overgrown underbrush, so that anyone passing by would not even dream that you had food growing there!
Interested? That is what Rick Austin is going to talk to you about. …It’s the essential homestead and prepper food source that can provide you with all the fruit, vegetables, herbs, nuts and berries, that you and your family can consume in a year.
Find out how Rick Austin took a half-acre southern slope in North Carolina and turned it from red clay into a “food forest” in one year.
Rick Austin is known as the Survivalist Gardener, and is a preparedness, homesteading and off grid living expert. He is the author of Secret Garden of Survival-How to Grow a Camouflaged Food Forest which is now the #1 Best Selling book in Garden Design.”
YouTube
Secret Garden of Survival
One amazing fact is Rick said grapes taste better and produce seven times more when growing in an apple tree. He plants a guild of beneficial plants around each main fruit or nut tree that work together naturally. He made swales to capture the water so the garden no longer needs watering even after 6 weeks of drought. A commenter on YouTube said his ideas were no match for growing corn with industrial agriculture. Rick responded by saying “Actually I produce 5X more food per square foot than a traditional garden, or commercial farm. In fact, I feed 8 adults all year on just half an acre of land for my Secret Garden of Survival. And I feed much of my livestock too. You could scale up, but you really don’t need to use more land if you are just trying to run a sustainable homestead.” For those who don’t believe this, just stop and realize that nature has had millions of years to develop the perfect growing system.
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- The Permaculture Food Forest – Plant Once- Harvest for a Lifetime. How It Works.
- How We’re Living In Our Tiny Home LEGALLY
- Doomsday Prep for the Super-Rich
- Phoenix | Garden of Odin Tropical Food Forest
- Gardening WITHOUT Fertilizers
- Incredible 200+ Fruit Tree & Urban Garden in Phoenix Arizona
- Areas With Few or No Codes: East Tennessee
- Homemade Potting Soil
- Jan 17, Junk Shop Treasures – hidden gems
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Jan 15, Garage Sale Gleanings – treasures from yard sales
- Jan 14, Hypertufa Chairs? How on earth…?
- Jan 14, Finds From the Recycle Center – treasures in disguise
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Jan 13, Junk Pile Treasures – gleaning old rusty pieces
- Jan 13, Rustic Valentine – primitive and heart shaped
- Jan 10, Arts and Craft Supplies – where do you find them?
- Jan 9, Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures
- Jan 4, Draped Hypertufa – a different strategy
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Vietnamese Grapefruit & Pork Salad (Pork Goi Buoi)
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
- Ancho Chicken Breast with Black Beans, Bell Peppers & Scallions
- Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Tomatoes, Beans & Almond Pesto
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
- Pistachio-Crusted Chicken with Warm Barley Salad
- Shrimp Pad Thai Salad
- Easy Vegetarian Chili
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet