School Teacher Builds Tiny House Using 80% Salvage



“Derek “Deek” Diedricksen, on his west coast book tour for “Microshelters”, stayed in a different tiny house on every single night of his speaking tour and filmed EACH and EVERY house he stayed in. This, the “Alberta Modern Tiny House” was built by a school teacher for $17,000 in the Portland, Oregon area on weekends and summers, and used (he estimates) 80% recycled building materials. This tiny house has a full kitchen, bathroom, loft, and a spacious and naturally lit mini-living room.”

This is super efficient housing. Build just what you need using mostly salvaged materials. Their bills from now on will be negligible, and they’ll have time and money to do what they really want in life (= true freedom).

