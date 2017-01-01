30 Jan

Primitive Pole Barn for $93

“Paul Wheaton has shown us the goods again! This enormous pole barn is made with tree, earthworks and a few old ad canvases. What do you think? Isn’t it great! Find him here at http://www.permies.com and also http://www.richsoil.com

