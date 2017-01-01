Phoenix | Garden of Odin Tropical Food Forest



“Kaye gets a tour of Jay Barringer’s tropical food forest in Mesa, AZ.”

This is another amazing forest garden in Phoenix. Jay makes some very interesting points. He said Arizona has the perfect climate for growing fruit trees. According to him there are several hundred people in the Phoenix area who are starting forest gardens. (Just imagine if thousands of people started doing this in the same city!) When he first started his food forest he lost lots of trees by following standard tree planting advice. Eventually he learned that fruit trees need lots of fungal rich material like trees naturally have in a forest. So now he uses lots of ramial woodchip mulch and a special homemade fungal rich compost consisting of 40% greens, 40% browns, 20% manure. He makes a compost tea out of this mixture and presoaks the roots of fruit trees in it for 24 hours before planting. The tree hole is filled with a 50/50 ratio of this mix and his compost mix. More details on Jay’s tree planting video.

Jay’s Edible Foodscaping YouTube Channel

Jay has consulted with several hundred clients in the Phoenix area on how to convert their yards to edible food forests. This is a very good sign.

