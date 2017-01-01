17 Jan

Newlywed Life in a Tiny Grain Silo Home

“Marriage is an adventure of its own, but Christoph Kaiser and Shauna Thibault wanted more. The architect and stylist converted a 366-square-foot grain silo into their first home, leading them to pare down and simplify their urban Phoenix lifestyle.

Learn more about the architecture firm that turned the silo into a home: http://www.christophkaiser.com/
