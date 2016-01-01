Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power
“Gabriel Parent-Leblanc heats his tiny house with an awesome solar air heater. He built his tiny house to prove it was possible to live in a tiny house year round in a northern climate. Not only did he succeed (he’s been living in it for almost 2 years) but he also has one of the smallest heating bills I’ve ever seen. In the winter of 2014/2015, which was one of the coldest in the last 100 years, he spent only $100 on heat thanks to his solar air heater panel which provided the bulk of his heat during the day.”
The solar air heater he uses is distributed by EcoSolaris.
YouTube
Habitations Microevolution vertical wall garden system
YouTube
Imagine covering the outside of your house with this vertical garden system!
–
Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power
“Gabriel Parent-Leblanc heats his tiny house with an awesome solar air heater. He built his tiny house to prove it was possible to live in a tiny house year round in a northern climate. Not only did he succeed (he’s been living in it for almost 2 years) but he also has one of the smallest heating bills I’ve ever seen. In the winter of 2014/2015, which was one of the coldest in the last 100 years, he spent only $100 on heat thanks to his solar air heater panel which provided the bulk of his heat during the day.”
The solar air heater he uses is distributed by EcoSolaris.
YouTube
Habitations Microevolution vertical wall garden system
YouTube
Imagine covering the outside of your house with this vertical garden system!
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power
- Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power
- Couple builds earthbag home in rural Osage County, KS
- Recycled Strawbale House…Beautiful!
- Greening the US Deserts: 80 Year Old Swales near Tucson, Arizona
- Park Ranger’s Tiny House is only 50 Square Feet!
- Give Young Nepalis the Chance to Take Back Their Own Country
- Lenient Building Codes in Upstate NY
- Minimal “Owner-Built Code” in Cochise County, Arizona
- 50+ Year Old Couple Build Off Grid Cob/Strawbale Tiny House for $30k
- SimBLISSity Tiny Homes on Wheels
- Zak’s Earthbag Hut in the Philippines
- School in Phulping, Sindhupalchok District, Nepal Retrofitted with Earthbags
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs