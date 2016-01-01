Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power



“Gabriel Parent-Leblanc heats his tiny house with an awesome solar air heater. He built his tiny house to prove it was possible to live in a tiny house year round in a northern climate. Not only did he succeed (he’s been living in it for almost 2 years) but he also has one of the smallest heating bills I’ve ever seen. In the winter of 2014/2015, which was one of the coldest in the last 100 years, he spent only $100 on heat thanks to his solar air heater panel which provided the bulk of his heat during the day.”

The solar air heater he uses is distributed by EcoSolaris.

YouTube

Habitations Microevolution vertical wall garden system



YouTube

Imagine covering the outside of your house with this vertical garden system!

–