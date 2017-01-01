Minimalist Couple Living in a Tiny Camper Trailer That Cost Only $1,800



“Kathleen and Greg from Tiny House, Tiny Footprint decided to downsize their lives from a downtown apartment in Denver, Colorado to a 140 square foot camper trailer / mobile home. For the first year of their tiny house experiment, the 1969 camper trailer was parked in a friend’s backyard until they bought a piece of land where they could park the trailer and grow their own food.

The couple’s inspiration to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and move into a small space was multifaceted: they wanted to have a smaller environmental footprint, spend less money, have more time for outdoor adventures, and be location independent. While their trailer is parked in one spot most of the time, they do have the ability to move it if they want to. Their cost of living is also low enough that they can afford to freelance, giving them even more flexibility.”

YouTube

I want to give a shout out to Exploring Alternatives for another great video. (Over 170,00 subscribers!) We’ve featured several of their videos now on our blog, and the quality is always high.

For those who may be thinking what’s the big deal about living in a trailer: that’s missing the whole point. The main point here is learning how to live simply, conserve resources and be content. Maybe you only live like this for a year or two until your dream earthbag or strawbale house is finished. The biggest advantage is having time to do the things that you enjoy most. That’s true freedom in my opinion.

Their trailer could easily be upgraded. Consider spending about $100 for a pole structure with shed roof to shelter the trailer. The trailer could still be pulled out at any time. Use poles from the forest and recycled wood to cut costs. This would increase the lifespan of the trailer, plus provide roofwater and a place for solar panels. And like many readers pointed out on YouTube, add skirting around the base to block cold winds.

