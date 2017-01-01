Minimalist Couple Living in a Tiny Camper Trailer That Cost Only $1,800
“Kathleen and Greg from Tiny House, Tiny Footprint decided to downsize their lives from a downtown apartment in Denver, Colorado to a 140 square foot camper trailer / mobile home. For the first year of their tiny house experiment, the 1969 camper trailer was parked in a friend’s backyard until they bought a piece of land where they could park the trailer and grow their own food.
The couple’s inspiration to adopt a minimalist lifestyle and move into a small space was multifaceted: they wanted to have a smaller environmental footprint, spend less money, have more time for outdoor adventures, and be location independent. While their trailer is parked in one spot most of the time, they do have the ability to move it if they want to. Their cost of living is also low enough that they can afford to freelance, giving them even more flexibility.”
YouTube
I want to give a shout out to Exploring Alternatives for another great video. (Over 170,00 subscribers!) We’ve featured several of their videos now on our blog, and the quality is always high.
For those who may be thinking what’s the big deal about living in a trailer: that’s missing the whole point. The main point here is learning how to live simply, conserve resources and be content. Maybe you only live like this for a year or two until your dream earthbag or strawbale house is finished. The biggest advantage is having time to do the things that you enjoy most. That’s true freedom in my opinion.
Their trailer could easily be upgraded. Consider spending about $100 for a pole structure with shed roof to shelter the trailer. The trailer could still be pulled out at any time. Use poles from the forest and recycled wood to cut costs. This would increase the lifespan of the trailer, plus provide roofwater and a place for solar panels. And like many readers pointed out on YouTube, add skirting around the base to block cold winds.
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Homemade Potting Soil
- Earthbag studio home in Tiruvannamalai, India
- Msambweni Earthbag Project
- Newlywed Life in a Tiny Grain Silo Home
- Jan 17, Junk Shop Treasures – hidden gems
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry
- Maitreya Ecovillage
- Jan 15, Garage Sale Gleanings – treasures from yard sales
- Minimalist Couple Living in a Tiny Camper Trailer That Cost Only $1,800
- Jan 14, Hypertufa Chairs? How on earth…?
- Jan 14, Finds From the Recycle Center – treasures in disguise
- Habitat for Humanity ReStores
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Jan 13, Junk Pile Treasures – gleaning old rusty pieces
- Jan 13, Rustic Valentine – primitive and heart shaped
- The 2017 Tiny House Summit
- Habitech CEB Building System for Sale
- Strawbale building online course
- Jan 10, Arts and Craft Supplies – where do you find them?
- Jan 9, Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures
- Jan 4, Draped Hypertufa – a different strategy
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
- Ancho Chicken Breast with Black Beans, Bell Peppers & Scallions
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp