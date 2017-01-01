28 Jan

How We’re Living In Our Tiny Home LEGALLY

Derek from Life Inside a Box channel explains how he and Hannah live legally in their tiny home in Cochise county, Arizona. Note how building codes vary from county to county and what they’re doing is not legal everywhere, so you have to research the requirements where you live.

