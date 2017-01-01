28 Jan
How We’re Living In Our Tiny Home LEGALLY
Derek from Life Inside a Box channel explains how he and Hannah live legally in their tiny home in Cochise county, Arizona. Note how building codes vary from county to county and what they’re doing is not legal everywhere, so you have to research the requirements where you live.
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
