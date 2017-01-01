“A good deal for you, your community and the environment.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price.

ReStores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world.”

Habitat for Humanity ReStores

Image source: The Reflector

“Habitat for Humanity and their volunteers have built, rehabilitated or restored over 1/2 million homes, for families around the world and have helped 2.5 million people finance those homes.

In addition to those well-known activities, Habitat for Humanity also operates ReStores, where they accept donations of “gently-used” or surplus building, electrical and lighting materials, furniture, appliances and just about everything you can find in a home, and then sell those items at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity uses the profits from these stores to work toward their mission to “build homes, communities and hope.”

