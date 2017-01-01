Habitat for Humanity ReStores
“A good deal for you, your community and the environment.
Habitat for Humanity ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price.
ReStores are independently owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world.”
Habitat for Humanity ReStores
Image source: The Reflector
“Habitat for Humanity and their volunteers have built, rehabilitated or restored over 1/2 million homes, for families around the world and have helped 2.5 million people finance those homes.
In addition to those well-known activities, Habitat for Humanity also operates ReStores, where they accept donations of “gently-used” or surplus building, electrical and lighting materials, furniture, appliances and just about everything you can find in a home, and then sell those items at a fraction of the retail price. Habitat for Humanity uses the profits from these stores to work toward their mission to “build homes, communities and hope.”
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Homemade Potting Soil
- Earthbag studio home in Tiruvannamalai, India
- Msambweni Earthbag Project
- Newlywed Life in a Tiny Grain Silo Home
- Jan 17, Junk Shop Treasures – hidden gems
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry
- Maitreya Ecovillage
- Jan 15, Garage Sale Gleanings – treasures from yard sales
- Minimalist Couple Living in a Tiny Camper Trailer That Cost Only $1,800
- Jan 14, Hypertufa Chairs? How on earth…?
- Jan 14, Finds From the Recycle Center – treasures in disguise
- Habitat for Humanity ReStores
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Jan 13, Junk Pile Treasures – gleaning old rusty pieces
- Jan 13, Rustic Valentine – primitive and heart shaped
- The 2017 Tiny House Summit
- Habitech CEB Building System for Sale
- Strawbale building online course
- Jan 10, Arts and Craft Supplies – where do you find them?
- Jan 9, Flea Market Finds – hidden treasures
- Jan 4, Draped Hypertufa – a different strategy
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini
- Ancho Chicken Breast with Black Beans, Bell Peppers & Scallions
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp