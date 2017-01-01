Family of 7 Living Completely Off-Grid in Northern Canada!



“In this video, we meet Jeff, Rose, and their 5 girls who are living completely off grid on a 40-acre piece of land in Northern British Columbia, Canada. They built their own off-grid house for less than $25,000 with cedar posts sunk into the ground like a pole barn, log rafters, plywood, foam insulation, and a living roof. The house was so affordable to build because they didn’t have to excavate or pour a concrete foundation, dig a well, or install a septic system.”

