Designing Your Perennial Farm – Restoration Agriculture with Mark Shepard
“Mark Shepard, manager of New Forest Farms and author of the book Restoration Agriculture, will offer a critique of annual crop-based staple food production, while laying the ecological framework and reasons for designing a perennial staple food crops farm.
You will gain the basic skills to begin the transition from annuals to a permanent, perennial agriculture incorporating everything from nuts and berries, to livestock and fruits and vegetables.
Shepard’s talk will introduce the concept of ecosystem mimicry, Keyline water management and will help you to chart a path forward to a truly ecologically designed farm. This was presented by Mark Shepard at PV1 in March 2014.”
YouTube
Alleycropping & Silvopasture – Transitioning to Restoration Agriculture with Mark Shepard
Free ebook: Tree Crops: A permanent agriculture, by J. Russell Smith
Mark makes some very interesting points. He challenges annual grain farmers who have ideal topsoil to compete against his tree and shrub system grown on rocky wasteland. Mark believes he will win hands down because it’s so much more productive. Mark’s system is ideal for helping conventional farmers transition into more sustainable permaculture farms that combine trees with crops in between as in the photo below. Farms like these generate a profit every year and enhance biodiversity.
Image source: Association for Temperate Agroforestry
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Underground Earthbag Building — Framing the Floor
- School Teacher Builds Tiny House Using 80% Salvage
- Designing Your Perennial Farm – Restoration Agriculture with Mark Shepard
- A Small Octagonal House for Hurricanes and Tornadoes
- Jan 4, Draped Hypertufa – a different strategy
- Few or No Building Codes in Rockcastle County, Kentucky
- Ecosystem Restoration Cooperative – Mass Ecosystem Restoration in a Time of Crisis
- Mortgage Free Tiny House Heated with FREE Solar Power
- Couple builds earthbag home in rural Osage County, KS
- Recycled Strawbale House…Beautiful!
- Greening the US Deserts: 80 Year Old Swales near Tucson, Arizona
- Park Ranger’s Tiny House is only 50 Square Feet!
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs