Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry



“We’ve heard of the genius “technology” used in ancient times to build towering monuments with nothing more than primitive tools like stones and ropes. The Egyptian pyramids of old is a great example.

Back in the Far East, Japan had plenty to offer the ancient world as well when it came to resourceful inventions and crafts. Traditional Japanese carpenters built houses, temples, and castles, without the use of nails, screws, or bolts.

In a documentary interviewing one of the few remaining practitioners of this seemingly lost art of carpentry, an old Japanese master craftsman exclaims “No bolts, no nails. It lasts longer!”. Proudly claiming its effectiveness that no one would be able to argue against its success in the form of several majestic towering temples all over Japan still standing to this day even after being subjected to harsh weather and clashes of changes in civilizations for well over a thousand years.”

YouTube

