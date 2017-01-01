Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry
“We’ve heard of the genius “technology” used in ancient times to build towering monuments with nothing more than primitive tools like stones and ropes. The Egyptian pyramids of old is a great example.
Back in the Far East, Japan had plenty to offer the ancient world as well when it came to resourceful inventions and crafts. Traditional Japanese carpenters built houses, temples, and castles, without the use of nails, screws, or bolts.
In a documentary interviewing one of the few remaining practitioners of this seemingly lost art of carpentry, an old Japanese master craftsman exclaims “No bolts, no nails. It lasts longer!”. Proudly claiming its effectiveness that no one would be able to argue against its success in the form of several majestic towering temples all over Japan still standing to this day even after being subjected to harsh weather and clashes of changes in civilizations for well over a thousand years.”
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry
- Maitreya Ecovillage
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Brittany Yunker’s GORGEOUS Tiny House in Olympia, WA- Full Tour
- Underground Earthbag Building — Framing the Floor
- School Teacher Builds Tiny House Using 80% Salvage
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Beet & Goat Cheese Tartines
- Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables