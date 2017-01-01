08 Jan
Brittany Yunker’s GORGEOUS Tiny House in Olympia, WA- Full Tour
“Derek “Deek” Diedricksen tours the self-built Tumbleweed tiny house (on wheels) of Olympia, Washington’s Brittany Yunker. This 19′ home features THREE heating systems, a light-filled loft, a great/simple little bathroom, and is nestled on a gorgeous piece of land adjacent to a cove. Brittany gives us a full tour of this little house in real time- a house that IS available to rent by the night.
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
