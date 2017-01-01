09 Jan

Aprovecho Sustainable Living Skills Program

“Aprovecho’s Natural Building Program is a design/build school offering educational opportunities in the design and construction of energy efficient structures using sustainable materials. Trainings are offered both for the do-it-yourself home-builder as well as students pursuing a career as a designer/builder.”

Aprovecho
I imagine this program is very high quality since they are the world’s leader in things like rocket stove research.

