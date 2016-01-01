14 Dec

Zyl Tours His First Tiny House

“Zyl Vardos takes you on a tour of the first tiny house he ever built. Here, you can see the origins of his architectural style, which is now well known in the tiny house world.”

YouTube
He does an excellent job of combining salvaged, recycled and repurposed materials to build a very personal, comfy home.

