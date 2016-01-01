12 Dec

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

by On: Healthy (& Tasty!) Eating - 0 Comment
Roasted Cauliflower &amp; Potato Curry Soup Recipe
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.