30 Dec

Recycled Strawbale House…Beautiful!

“This lovely 1500 square foot house is partially built from the old house that stood on the property. It has an R-factor of about 45 and feels spacious and cozy all at the same time.”

For more information go to Paja Construction
YouTube
Another good video by Dirtpatchheaven

