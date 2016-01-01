Lenient Building Codes in Upstate NY
Great news for natural builders and homesteaders in New York from Bill, one of our readers. Is it just me or does there seem to be a growing number of areas with more reasonable building requirements?
“I’m planning on building in upstate NY and using the actual law to my benefit- by building a single family residence under 1500 square feet I won’t have to use an architect or engineer and can build using the materials of my choice. It’s not exactly a code free situation, but it does give me some more flexibility in my construction plans, and it’s surprisingly permissive in a liberal, highly restrictive state like NY.
It’s a bit of a battle through the legalese, but basically while still requiring me to meet code requirements, I can submit my own plans, or simple plans readily available from the internet and save the cost of using an engineer or architect to design a small home. §1203.3(a)(3)(i) states that building plans must be submitted in accordance with the education law, and the education law says that there’s no requirement for single family residences under 1500 square feet to be designed by an architect or engineer.
I’m hoping to use this to push small affordable homes in upstate NY, starting with my own- of course there are still obstacles to be overcome, but I’m hopeful that by taking an informed and educated approach and working with the local code officer I’ll be able to build my dream home without TO much burdensome and unnecessary jumping through hoops. I’m a firm believer that engineers and architects provide a critical and valuable service with large buildings but are an unnecessary budget item in a simple, relatively small home.
Love your website, it’s been the basis of a lot of my plans to create an off-grid homestead!”
http://www.aialongisland.com/what_s_legal_whats_not.pdf
https://www.dos.ny.gov/dcea/pdf/Part1203.pdf
http://law.justia.com/codes/new-york/2013/edn/title-8/article-147/7307
–
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Lenient Building Codes in Upstate NY
- Minimal “Owner-Built Code” in Cochise County, Arizona
- 50+ Year Old Couple Build Off Grid Cob/Strawbale Tiny House for $30k
- SimBLISSity Tiny Homes on Wheels
- Zak’s Earthbag Hut in the Philippines
- School in Phulping, Sindhupalchok District, Nepal Retrofitted with Earthbags
- Hobbit House with Amazing Green Roof – Off Grid Straw Bale Cabin
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- The Earth Pyramid
- How to Build a Cordwood House
- DIY Advice: Barn Cabin Man Cave She Shed Tiny House
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- 700 Sq. Ft. Historic Tiny Cottage
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Nov 12, Moss in November
- Nov 12, Mushrooms
- Nov 9, Twig Hair Sticks – rock your rustic
- Nov 6, Preserved Oak Leaves – fall finery
- Oct 28, Rustic Fish Scale Shingles – classic cedar shingle pattern, reimagined
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Microgreens
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Beet & Goat Cheese Tartines
- Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables