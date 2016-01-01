Hobbit House with Amazing Green Roof – Off Grid Straw Bale Cabin
“Video tour of an incredible hobbit house cabin that is completely off-grid. It is built with straw bale walls and limestone plaster, log roof rafters and support columns, and a stunning green roof with a glass dome in the centre to bring in a lot of natural light.
This hobbit house was built by Dior and Sylvain from Les Toits du Monde which in English means Roofs of the World. It is a wooded eco-resort with trails running through the forest and all kinds of neat cabins and green buildings to stay in. They also have a tree house, yurts, and a tipi in addition to the hobbit house, and they are located in Nominingue, Quebec — a small town that’s less than 3 hours from Montreal and Ottawa.
The hobbit house has solar power for the lights, a single-burner propane cooktop in the kitchen, a portable solar shower and composting 5-gallon bucket toilet with sawdust in the bathroom, a woodstove for heat, and they deliver jugs of drinking water to each cabin that are filled from their well at the main house.
In addition to being sustainable and off-grid, the interior design of the tiny house is quite stunning. They’ve used natural, unfinished wood for countertops, benches, a table, and more. It all adds to the feeling that your house is a part of the woods. It’s minimalist living at its best.”
