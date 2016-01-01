12 Dec

Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa

by On: Healthy (& Tasty!) Eating
This healthy chicken fajita recipe gets a fresh spin with a sweet, tart and spicy grapefruit salsa. If you like, skip the fajitas altogether and serve the salsa on fish, steak or even with a bowl of chips. Adjust the amount of jalapeño to tailor the heat level.