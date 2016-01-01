12 Dec
Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
by EatingWell On: Healthy (& Tasty!) Eating - 0 Comment
This healthy chicken fajita recipe gets a fresh spin with a sweet, tart and spicy grapefruit salsa. If you like, skip the fajitas altogether and serve the salsa on fish, steak or even with a bowl of chips. Adjust the amount of jalapeño to tailor the heat level.
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Park Ranger’s Tiny House is only 50 Square Feet!
- Give Young Nepalis the Chance to Take Back Their Own Country
- Lenient Building Codes in Upstate NY
- Minimal “Owner-Built Code” in Cochise County, Arizona
- 50+ Year Old Couple Build Off Grid Cob/Strawbale Tiny House for $30k
- SimBLISSity Tiny Homes on Wheels
- Zak’s Earthbag Hut in the Philippines
- School in Phulping, Sindhupalchok District, Nepal Retrofitted with Earthbags
- Hobbit House with Amazing Green Roof – Off Grid Straw Bale Cabin
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- The Earth Pyramid
- How to Build a Cordwood House
- Dec 17, Rustic Twig and Barnboard Box – DIY Tutorial
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- 700 Sq. Ft. Historic Tiny Cottage
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Nov 9, Twig Hair Sticks – rock your rustic
- Nov 6, Preserved Oak Leaves – fall finery
- Oct 28, Rustic Fish Scale Shingles – classic cedar shingle pattern, reimagined
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Microgreens
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Beet & Goat Cheese Tartines
- Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables