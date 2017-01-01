09 Dec
Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
by EatingWell On: Healthy (& Tasty!) Eating - 0 Comment
If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli—it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden. Along with Sustainable Living ideas, NHG will also be your go-to site to learn about Sustainable Hardwood Flooring, Cork Flooring, Bamboo Flooring and Eco Wall Finishes. Watch for changes as we integrate the sites together.
Popular posts on NHG and Contributor sites
- Jan 17, Rustic Painted Doors – make your door unique
- Building Without Nails: The Genius of Japanese Carpentry
- Maitreya Ecovillage
- Innovative, Energy Efficient, Solar Heated, Cost Effective Home in Montana
- Brittany Yunker’s GORGEOUS Tiny House in Olympia, WA- Full Tour
- Underground Earthbag Building — Framing the Floor
- School Teacher Builds Tiny House Using 80% Salvage
- Season 3 Release of From The Wild
- Dec 16, Crafts Tutorial – A Year of Rustic Crafts
- Dec 15, Christmas Tree Crafts – a motif for the holidays
- Dec 13, Christmas Wreath Ideas – primitive and countrified decor
- Brazilian Black Bean Soup
- Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
- Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp
- Dec 12, How Much Does Hypertufa Shrink?
- Chicken Fajitas with Red Grapefruit Salsa
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Curried Cauliflower Steaks with Red Rice & Tzatziki
- Dec 11, Recycled Dishes – vintage, antique, mismatched
- Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza
- Dec 9, Faux Verdigris – make your own patina
- Salsa-Black Bean Burgers
- Chili-Topped Sweet Potatoes
- Dec 6, Shabby Corbels – an exclusive diy tutorial
- Ian Woofenden’s Renewable Energy Workshops
- Dec 15, 9 Winter Projects – cozy up with these crafts
- Dec 28, Miniature Firewood Scuttle – Dollhouse Miniature Project
- Microgreens
- Winter Salad with Halloumi “Croutons”
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- White Bean Ratatouille with Sautéed Polenta
- Slow-Cooker Cassoulet
- Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Rice Noodles with Butternut Squash & Five-Spice Shrimp
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Quick Beef & Napa Cabbage Pho
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Moroccan Chickpea-Stuffed Acorn Squash
- Hoppin’ John with Orange Bell Peppers
- Golden Beet Salad with Apricot Vinaigrette
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw
- Chicken Quinoa Fried Rice
- Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs
- Beet & Goat Cheese Tartines
- Strip Steaks with Smoky Cilantro Sauce & Roasted Vegetables