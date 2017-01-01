09 Dec

Brussels Sprouts & Pepperoni Pizza

by On: Healthy (& Tasty!) Eating - 0 Comment
Brussels Sprouts &amp; Pepperoni Pizza Recipe
If you want to spark some joy in your house, give this pizza combo a try. Brussels sprouts, pepperoni, lemon zest and fontina cheese make this healthy pizza recipe anything but boring. Preshredded Brussels will speed up your prep time, but try to get pepperoni sliced fresh from the deli—it has better flavor and texture than the shelf-stable kind.