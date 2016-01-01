700 Sq. Ft. Historic Tiny Cottage



“This 700 sq. ft. tiny cottage is located in Plymouth, NH . Inside you’ll find a little kitchen, living room, two loft bedrooms, and a bathroom. Outside there’s a beautiful porch and you’re surrounded by gardens. Plus it says it’s located where you can walk to town. Sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it?

Can you imagine yourself living in a little house like this one? This 700 sq. ft. is a really good size because it’s small and easy to manage but you still get enough space for whatever it is you might like.”

YouTube

Love it. Looks just like the houses in the Midwest where I grew up. It’s small but not too small.

