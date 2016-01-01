50+ Year Old Couple Build Off Grid Cob/Strawbale Tiny House for $30k
Nice couple. Good video that explains how they built their 20’x30’ (600 sq. ft.) home with cash without debt by recycling and repurposing almost all materials. The $30,000 cost included a septic tank and well. They combined cob, strawbale and light straw/clay, and kept the design as simple as possible. All of the plumbing is in one short interior wall between the kitchen and bath. They have a simple shed roof, etc. The homeowners say their choice “was the best thing they ever did”. Now they have no bills.
Floors and Finishes by The Flooring Guy is amalgamating with Natural Home and Garden.
